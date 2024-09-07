Vilfand: Monday will be the warmest day of the next week in the capital

On Monday, September 9, the capital’s air will warm up to 25-27 degrees. This was reported by TASS with reference to the head of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand.

According to him, this will be the warmest day of the next week. Then the cyclone will move to the southeast. As a result, starting from Tuesday, daytime temperatures in the capital will fluctuate between 21 and 26 degrees.

He also specified that no precipitation is expected until Thursday inclusive. However, from Friday to Sunday, light cloudiness and short-term light rains are possible.

It was previously reported that the capital is not expecting precipitation until the end of the first ten days of September. In addition, the fire hazard class is increasing in the Central Federal District.