The main reasons for the appearance of negative thoughts were named by Muscovites during the Moslenta survey.

According to the results of the study, the majority of Muscovites surveyed – 27 percent – recognized the financial situation as the main source of negative thoughts. The second most popular cause for concern was work, and the third was health.

For every fourth participant in the survey, negative thoughts are caused by relationships with a partner, and for every fifth – with children.

