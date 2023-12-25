In Moscow on December 28 minus six degrees is expected

The coldest day of the week in Moscow will be Thursday, December 28. About it report Izvestia with reference to a statement by the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov.

The weather will change throughout the week. On Monday it will be relatively cool – minus one to three degrees. By evening, snow will arrive in the capital, turning into sleet. The temperature will rise to slightly positive values. On Tuesday, December 26, the temperature will rise to plus one degree. The pressure in the first two days of the week will be low – 723-728 millimeters of mercury.

On Wednesday, December 27, the pressure will begin to rise, and the temperature will be minus two to four degrees. On Thursday, the pressure will reach its peak this week (744-746 millimeters of mercury), the temperature will drop to minus four to six degrees. On Friday, December 29, a thaw of up to plus two degrees is expected with snow turning to rain.

Earlier, Muscovites were told about the weather for the New Year. On the night of December 31, the temperature is expected to be minus one to minus six degrees, during the day – from zero to minus three degrees.