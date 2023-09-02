The cheapest air routes from Moscow and back in the velvet season, named “Izvestia” in Yandex Travel. The list included Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

So, air travel from the capital in both directions to Belarus will cost an average of 8,141 rubles, to Armenia – 14,213 rubles, to Kazakhstan – 20,175 rubles, to Kyrgyzstan – 20,748 rubles, and to Uzbekistan – 21,789 rubles. . You can fly to major cities in Turkey for 22,500 rubles.

In addition, in early autumn, analysts note a decrease in the cost of air travel to Italy, China, Serbia and Israel.

Earlier, travel expert Chernavskaya said that in 2023 it would be better to go on vacation to Arab countries.