Residents of Moscow discussed which foreign brands that left Russia they miss the most. The discussion flared up under the publication in the group “Top VAO of Moscow” in “In contact with”. Most of all, the townspeople missed IKEA.

“I didn’t go to McDonald’s, I didn’t buy furniture from IKEA, I didn’t buy from Zara. In general, it doesn’t matter”, “The only real problem is passenger cars and accessories for them. The rest is all the same”, “H&M is a cool brand. There is no replacement yet, unfortunately”, “I don’t have enough IKEA. She loved to walk along it and always found something for herself, ”the users commented.

Many community subscribers noted that they are quite satisfied with those companies that are currently operating in the country. They also considered worthy the restaurants Vkusno — i dot and an analogue of Coca Cola soda called Dobry Cola, which opened instead of McDonald’s, as worthy.

Other users believe that there is no replacement for the departed brands yet.

Earlier, the scheme for buying foreign goods on the Internet was revealed by the founder of a large service for the delivery of brands from the USA and Europe, Ekaterina Kochetkova. In 2023, you can buy things from abroad online with a Russian card through official intermediaries, she noted.