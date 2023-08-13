Every third resident of Moscow expressed a desire to transfer to an electric car. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Renaissance Insurance Group and the Avito platform, which are at the disposal of Moslenta.

Almost half of those who would like to buy an electric car for themselves are young people aged 18 to 24. In addition, residents of the capital expressed a desire to convert their car into an electric car. 43 percent of respondents said that the motivation for them is the environmental friendliness of this type of transport, 43 percent noted the low cost and 37 percent – the safety of cars on electricity.

“52 percent of the Muscovites surveyed are ready to invest their own funds in updating the car and converting it to electric fuel. More than a third of respondents are ready to spend up to 500 thousand rubles. For more impressive amounts – from 500 thousand rubles to one million rubles – only nine percent of the townspeople decide, ”the study says.

