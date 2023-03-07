After the news about the ban on the import of smartphones more expensive than $ 300 into Russia, Muscovites began to massively buy the iPhone, reports VPost. Two models are especially popular with buyers: iPhone 11 and iPhone 13.

“In the deserted even on weekends, the Re-Store store in the Europolis shopping center in Moscow last Sunday was a rush, like in a grocery supermarket. The choice remained small, when there will be a new supply – it is still unknown, the sellers fought back, ”the source says.

At the end of February, the Bureau of Industry and Security of the United States Department of Commerce extended the ban on the export of equipment to Russia and Belarus. At the same time, Apple smartphones more expensive than 100 thousand rubles are still available in many stores, media outlets say.

Earlier, Russians were given recommendations on choosing a used iPhone. The expert recommended checking the phone by IMEI – each smartphone of this brand has an identifier of 15 digits.