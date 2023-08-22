Muscovites were invited to the opening of the space “19:01 on Kristall” on Friday, August 25. The details of “Moslente” were revealed by the organizers of the event.

“The space “19.01 on Kristall” has every chance of becoming one of the most important points of attraction in Moscow in the near future. Together with a large number of well-known and talented partners, we are working with the territory, making it comfortable for different audiences, we are holding a public and entertainment program, attracting people from all over the city,” says Petr Kudryavtsev, founder of Citymakers, about the project.

The new facilities are located on the territory of the former Kristall plant in the Lefortovo area. The space has preserved the appearance of industrial architecture of the early twentieth century. The guides of the project “Moscow through the eyes of an engineer” will talk about all the eras and cultural “layers” of the plant: about the facades of the 1900s, stairs of the 1920s, monumental decorations of the 1970s and street art of the 2010s, as well as about what attitude to “Crystal” Bulgakov and Mendeleev have, and which of the famous graffiti writers of our time immortalized himself in this location.

In addition, a large number of cultural and entertainment events will be held there on weekends. Each weekend’s program will be built around metaphorical cards with intriguing titles such as “The Day the Wind Changes” or “The Day No Words Needed”.

Tatyana Andrianova, an independent expert in the field of culture and music, art director of the Strelka bar, host of the Double Life program on the French LYL Radio and the Club Obscuro program on Silver Rain, is responsible for the musical direction. “On the first weekend, guests are waiting for a special concert of the new group of the founders of “Rabitsa” Sergey Golikov and Ivan Radzievsky, a showcase of the PROEKT streaming project, a 6+ disco with the legendary Andrey Chagin, a fantasy night with the patriarch of musical rarities Ilya Simonov and dancing until sunset with the secret favorites of the Moscow parties,” she said.

According to the program director of festivals and producer of more than 40 productions with the Skolkovo Foundation and the theaters “Vs. Meyerhold”, “Practice” and “Center for Drama and Directing” by Yevgeny Khudyakov, the theater program will show how different in form, format, material and ways of communication with the audience modern theater can be. The public will see the new circus, Shakespearean theatre, modern choreography, and documentaries. Not only Moscow theaters, but also St. Petersburg and Voronezh theaters will perform on the stage of the space. The headliners of the program will be the Nikitsky Theater from Voronezh with the play Twelfth Night directed by Yuri Muravitsky, the Invisible Theater from St. Petersburg with the play I Walk Through Moscow directed by Semyon Serzin.

The children’s program will focus on creativity. Soon the schedule will include performances from the Snark, Creative Association 9, Konstantin Kozhevnikov’s Storytelling Theatre, Fanny Bell’s House and the Taste Theatre, as well as a program from SIGNAL-Kids and developing master classes.

The continuation of the cultural program is collaborations with friendly venues and festivals. For example, Peredelkino Creativity House will become one of the residents.

The schedule of “19:01 on Krystal” has a place for surprises. Secret events start on Saturdays and Sundays at exactly 19:01. Their details are not disclosed in advance.

Until the closing of the space on October 1, Muscovites will also be able to taste unique dishes from the menu of partners specially designed for 19:01 on Kristall: Burger Heroes, Nest and Rovesnik bars.

