Rakov: Muscovites sent EMR data to federal and private clinics more than 1,000 times

Muscovites have shared their electronic medical records with doctors from federal and private clinics more than a thousand times. This opportunity appeared in the capital’s patients in October 2022. Most often, Muscovites provided access to information about analyzes, studies, and documents uploaded to the EHR by themselves. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, spoke about this.

According to her, this functionality makes it easier to get medical help or a second expert opinion from doctors outside the Moscow healthcare system. “It is convenient and simple: there is no need to download or print documents when contacting specialists from commercial and federal institutions, it is enough just to generate a link and send it to a specialist,” the Deputy Mayor noted.

Most Muscovites open temporary access to their own electronic medical records, one in six – to the child’s EHR. In addition to the above, users can share data about clinic appointments, follow-up and medical examinations, ambulance calls, vaccinations, hospital discharges, COVID-19 test results, prescriptions, as well as data from the Health Diary and Family History sections. ”, the results of medical consultations, a personal history and anamnesis of your child.

The new functionality was introduced to simplify obtaining medical care or a second expert opinion from doctors working in commercial and federal institutions, as well as when contacting hospitals in another region. Specialists of medical organizations can study these data in an online format using a temporary link with the permission of the patient and for a limited time period.

To grant access to the EHR, you need to go to the electronic medical record on the mos.ru portal and go to the section “Settings” – “Temporary access” – “Create temporary access”. Then you need to choose whose medical record you want to provide access to – yours or children’s. When generating a temporary link, you need to select sections and the period of temporary access, as well as the email of the person who is granted access. When an application is made, an SMS with a code is sent to the patient’s phone.

The press service of the Social Development Complex notes that EHR is considered one of the most demanded services of the unified digital healthcare platform in Moscow. It provides personalized management of each patient at all stages of treatment. Thanks to the platform, all data on the health status of citizens is collected on one digital platform and is available online to both doctors and patients themselves.