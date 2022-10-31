Florida.Realestate: the demand of Muscovites to buy housing in American Florida decreased by 6%

In September 2022, Muscovites lost interest in buying a home in the US state of Florida – the demand for real estate decreased by 6.97 percent compared to August. Analysts of the Florida.Realestate portal came to this conclusion. The text of the study is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

Experts noted that the number of requests from residents of Moscow and the region has been declining for two months in a row. In addition, according to the results of September 2022, the demand for housing in this US state was 8.68 percent lower than in the same month in 2021.

In general, over the nine months, the interest of Muscovites in purchasing real estate in Florida decreased by 19.25 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. According to Florida.Realestate experts, in 2022, the peak of demand from residents of the metropolitan agglomeration for real estate in Florida fell on January – then interest had a clearly defined negative trend. Thus, a decrease in the number of customer requests was recorded in five out of nine past months.

Earlier, portal analysts found that Russians, in principle, did not want to buy real estate in Florida – in September 2022, demand decreased by 23.61 percent compared to August. Despite a noticeable drop in demand, the figure did not set a record for this year. The strongest in 2022, the interest of Russians in real estate in Florida collapsed in March – by 54.5 percent.