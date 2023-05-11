The best type of fast food during the Soviet era was named by Muscovites in a Moslenta poll. Readers of the publication gave the first place to pies, which gained 35 percent of the vote.

In second place were chebureks with 22 percent. Next came whites (19 percent of the vote) and donuts (14 percent). The last place was taken by dumplings, for which only 10 percent of respondents voted.

Earlier, restaurant critic and founder of the Radetsky Prize culinary competition Dmitry Grozny called fast food the most developing restaurant format in Moscow. In his opinion, this is due to the fact that a modern Muscovite simply does not have money for other food.