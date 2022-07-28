The changed preferences of Muscovites when choosing premium housing were reported by representatives of the elite real estate agency Savills, transmits RBC.

According to experts, in the first half of 2022, this type of housing in the central administrative district lost its relevance for buyers by a third – 437 transactions were registered. At the same time, the number of transactions outside the Central Administrative District increased by 61 percent, to 487 transactions. Experts explain the trend by falling supply in premium new buildings in the center of the metropolis and growth outside the Central Administrative District.

“In the center it is already quite difficult to find plots for large-scale development, the choice consists of small plots, while the nearest areas to the center – Dorogomilovo, Ramenki, Gagarinsky, Donskoy, Danilovsky – still provide such opportunities,” said Dmitry Khalin, managing partner of Savills in Russia .

In total, 924 transactions were concluded in the elite housing market of Moscow in the first half of the year, analysts noted.

Previously, the cost of the cheapest Moscow apartment for rent was named. According to experts, for 25 thousand rubles you can rent a one-room apartment with a total area of ​​38 square meters with furniture and necessary household appliances.