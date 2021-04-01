Since the beginning of 2021, Moscow residents have bought about 270 parking spaces at a discount. This Thursday, April 1, reported on website metropolitan mayor’s office.

In total, from January to mid-March, 269 parking spaces in residential areas were sold under property law. Only local residents can buy garages in parking lots at a 40% discount from the market value without bidding.

According to the deputy mayor of the capital for economic policy and property and land relations, Vladimir Efimov, owners and tenants of housing under social tenancy agreements have the preferential right to purchase parking spaces.

Most of the parking spaces were sold in the southeast, west and south of Moscow: 118, 40 and 39 objects, respectively, writes the city news agency “Moscow”… In 2020, 852 such objects were privatized.

If several citizens apply for one object, then the right of its redemption is transferred to the one who submitted the application earlier than others. According to the head of the city property department of the city Maxim Gaman, if the objects remain unclaimed, then they are sold at city auctions at market value and are available for purchase among everyone, writes NSN…

Since the beginning of the year, 900 parking spaces have been sold at auctions, and for the whole of 2020 – 1,470 objects, the website reports. 360tv.ru…

The parking spaces are in the economic jurisdiction of the State Budgetary Institution Zhilischnik of the districts of Moscow, the State Unitary Enterprise Tsugi and the KP “Civil Engineering Department”, the website writes. kp.ru…

In November last year, it was reported that over the year in Russia the demand for garages increased by 18% and by 40% – for parking spaces in parking lots, in open and covered parking lots.