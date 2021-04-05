Therapist, immunologist Irina Yartseva in an interview with “Evening Moscow” warned Muscovites about the beginning of the “pollen emission” in May.

The physician noted that the upcoming “pollen surge” threatens primarily allergy sufferers who risk not having time to prepare for the beginning of the season.

According to her, this will happen against the background of a sharp and intense warming in the capital.

At the same time, the doctor urged not to panic, since “allergies are predictable and it is very easy to learn to live with it,” and also advised to start preparing for the appropriate season now by taking antihistamines by prior agreement with a specialist.

Earlier, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow Met Office, said that a short-term warming of up to 20 degrees could occur in April, but a stable temperature background would only form by the beginning of summer. In addition, cold waves are possible in spring. However, most likely the weather in April will be warmer than ever.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!