The press service of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in Moscow said that ice will remain in the capital until Saturday evening.

“Dear Muscovites and guests of the capital! According to forecasts of Rosgidromet forecasters, from 21:00 on January 1, with preservation until 21:00 on January 2, ice and ice are expected in places in Moscow, “the statement on the website of the Moscow Emergency Situations Administration says.

Rescuers advised drivers to significantly reduce their speed and increase their distance from other vehicles, as well as refrain from sudden maneuvers.

It should be reminded that on December 31, 149 flights were delayed and canceled at Moscow airports amid bad weather. Domodedovo airport terminals accumulated thousands of passengers who could not fly from the capital to the regions.

The press service of Domodedovo explained that the consequences of freezing rain led to changes in the departure and arrival schedule.