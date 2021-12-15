In Moscow, from December 20, there will be a sharp cold snap. The temperature will drop to 17-21 degrees below zero. This was announced on Thursday, December 16, by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand.

“On Monday, dramatic changes in the weather begin. This is due to the fact that a cyclone, even a cyclone, which will be located northeast of Moscow, will define it. The temperature will drop on Monday night to minus 6-11 degrees. Approximately the same temperature is predicted in the daytime, “- quotes the words of the meteorologist TASS…

The scientist stressed that on Tuesday it will get colder even more and the weather will become “really cold”. Muscovites expect frost down to minus 16-21 degrees at night and up to minus 12-17 degrees during the day. According to Vilfand, preliminary calculations indicate that the temperature will not rise on Wednesday either.

In addition, the forecaster noted that such a temperature background is 5-6 degrees below normal.

On the eve of the weather center “Phobos” reported that the next working week will be the coldest since the beginning of winter. At the same time, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, clarified that snowfalls in the region will subside. She also did not rule out frosts down to -20 degrees at night hours next week.