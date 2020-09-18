Entrance to the Losiny Ostrov National Park for individuals will be paid. Muscovites were warned about this at the official website institutions.

Such a measure is introduced on the basis of a decree of the Russian government of July 13, 2020 and an order of the Ministry of Natural Resources of September 9, 2020. It is aimed at “reducing the anthropogenic load, organizing the regulation of visits” to the park.

Free entrance to Losiny Ostrov will be for disabled people and veterans of the Great Patriotic War, military heroes of military operations, heroes of labor, disabled children, children of preschool and school age, orphans, parents with many children, pensioners and the poor.

Full information about the established fee for visiting the park will be posted later on the institution’s website, accounts in social networks and on the walls directly in the park. The proceeds will be used for the development of the national park.

Earlier it was reported that many wild animals began to appear in the capital’s parks. This is due to the coronavirus pandemic and the self-isolation regime. The parks became deserted, and the animals became comfortable there, as in their natural habitat.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!