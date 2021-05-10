Leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, warned Moscow residents about the onset of a “new climatic era.” It is reported by “Evening Moscow”…

“These are the climatic swings – the cold beginning of May and its second half, which will reward us with summer warmth for our suffering,” said the forecaster.

Tishkovets added that at the end of this month and in summer, the weather in the capital region will be moderately warm, severe droughts and excessive rains are not expected. The forecaster noted that residents of the capital should not wait for “wild heat or dumping into another pit of the Arctic cold.”

Formerly head of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand predicted the timing of the onset of summer weather in Moscow. According to him, on Monday, May 10, a sharp warming will come to the capital. The forecaster said that during the day the temperature will start to rise rapidly and reach 18-20 degrees Celsius.

