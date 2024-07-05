Forecaster Shuvalov: On July 6 and 7, the weather in Moscow will return to the comfort zone

The coming weekend in Moscow will bring pleasant coolness. Weather forecast for July 6 and 7 “Izvestia” said the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov.

“The most restless, most anxious day for us will be Friday, when the hot weather changes to cooler weather,” the specialist said. The last working day will be rainy with a squall wind of 25-27 meters per second.

Friday’s thunderstorms will be replaced by a serene weekend. According to the weather forecaster, the temperature will drop from 35-degree heat to plus 23-25 ​​degrees these days. “And this is already quite bearable, the weather is returning to the comfort zone,” Shuvalov notes. No sudden downpours are expected on Saturday – according to the meteorologist, “the elements will calm down” over the weekend. On Sunday, no precipitation is forecast for Moscow and the region at all, the thermometers will not rise above plus 25 degrees.

On Friday, July 5, forecaster of the Meteo forecasting center Alexander Ilyin promised Muscovites a real “weather bacchanalia.” Along with the downpour, hail will fall in places in the metropolis, and the downpours will continue at night. However, Muscovites will finally experience “heavenly pleasure” after a series of dry days.