Weather forecaster Shuvalov: Muscovites to expect thunderstorms on Sunday

The upcoming weekend in the capital will be rainy. Here is your weather forecast for July 13-14 RT said the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov.

According to the weather forecaster, the air in Moscow will warm up to 30 degrees on Saturday, and such a temperature will not be until the middle of the month. “Without precipitation, the temperature will reach +30 °C. But this will probably be the last day with 30-degree temperatures in the capital in the first half of July,” Shuvalov warned.

On Sunday, the axis of the anticyclone ridge will begin to move eastward and Moscow will enter the baric field. Residents of the metropolis and the region will feel the pressure drop, and cumulus clouds will form in the sky. The temperature will drop to 25-27 degrees. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon – rains will be short-term and local, the meteorologist reassures.

Next week will also begin with precipitation. “On Monday and Tuesday, the rains may increase slightly in intensity and prevalence,” Shuvalov told reporters.

As previously reported by the weather center “Phobos”, the heat will leave Moscow in mid-July. Closer to the 16th, the temperature will return to the climatic norm.