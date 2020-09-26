Muscovites had sex in a police paddy wagon after they were detained in Khokhlovskaya Square, better known as Yama. Baza reported this on Saturday, September 26 in its Telegram-channel.

In the video filmed by eyewitnesses, drunk citizens are in a police car with the rest of the detainees. The young man kissed the girl who was sitting on his lap. Then he began to publicly undress her and hug her passionately. After the spectators who were nearby began to clap and shout with delight, the Muscovite took off his sweatshirt and T-shirt.

On September 8, it was reported that an amphitheater on Khokhlovskaya Square would be glazed in Moscow. The first works have already begun. A tempered glass and metal fencing will be installed on site; the building will be about 1.2 meters high.

In the “Yama” conflicts have repeatedly arisen between vacationers and local residents. In particular, in June Muscovites decided to have sex in front of the rest of the townspeople who filmed them. Later, the police detained a 23-year-old boy and his 19-year-old girlfriend – they were arrested under Article 20.1 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation (“Petty hooliganism”).

