38 percent of Muscovites condemned kissing in public places. Residents of the capital expressed their attitude to the public manifestation of feelings in the course of a survey by Moslenta.

So, 41 percent of Muscovites are positive about kissing and hugging in public. While 38 percent of Muscovites consider such behavior unacceptable. Almost one in five citizens – 21 percent – said that it was none of their business.

Previously, Muscovites expressed their attitude towards kissing in public transport. Some citizens have proposed introducing fines for such behavior.