Weather forecaster Tsygankov: warm weather in Moscow may persist until mid-September

Summer weather in Moscow may continue until mid-September due to warm air masses from Turkey and Greece, the Moscow agency reported. reported Head of the Crisis Management Department of Roshydromet Anatoly Tsygankov.

“While the southern air from Greece and Turkey warms us, it will warm us until September 10. It is possible that this warmth will continue until mid-September, but this is still an unofficial forecast,” the weather forecaster said. The temperature until September 10 is expected to be four degrees above normal. The temperature at night in the coming days will be plus 6-8 degrees, and by Monday it will warm up to plus 12 degrees. During the day – from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius, this Sunday it may be up to plus 26 degrees.

The large differences between night and day temperatures are affected by the length of the day, Tsygankov explained. “Right now, the day is almost equal to the night, and because of this, it is getting cooler. We have a temperature difference of 12-14 degrees – this is always the case in autumn and spring,” the forecaster said, adding that the time of day and night will be completely equal on September 22.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, promised Muscovites and residents of the Moscow region heat up to plus 28 degrees at the beginning of next week.