The Moscow headquarters explained how the control over the observance of decrees on the mandatory vaccination of some employees will be carried out and what threatens employers who will not comply with it. It is reported by RIA News…

The first requirement concerns the area of ​​trade. In addition to retail, where 60 percent of employees are to be vaccinated, wholesale and remote were added to the list.

The number of people in the workplace is also regulated. Employees who are registered as self-employed or working remotely can be included in the general staff “when determining the proportion of vaccinated”. However, those who have a vaccination certificate or a certificate of the presence of antibodies must still work with masks and gloves.

“The list of medical contraindications for vaccination does not include the presence of antibodies. In addition, at present, there is no single proven method for measuring the level of antibodies sufficient to create immunity in a person, or a system for assessing the effectiveness and speed of adaptation of antibodies to mutating strains of the virus, ”the headquarters said in a statement.

The control will be carried out in the form of continuous checks. In case of non-compliance with the requirements for the number of vaccinated employees, the employer will face a suspension of work for 90 days.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the introduction of mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for certain categories of workers. Employees in trade, beauty salons, fitness clubs and other service organizations are subject to the mandatory coronavirus vaccination requirement. In addition, it applies to transport and social workers.

