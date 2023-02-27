One of the first large shopping centers (TC) in the capital was criticized by Muscovites in the comments under the photos of the square in front of the Kursk railway station. Administrators of the community “Moscow – memories of Childhood” in “In contact with” compared the views of the area in 1958 and 2015.

“How cozy, nice and related, like all stations in other cities. And they built who knows what a modern-ugly building”, “Such a beautiful building of the station was closed by a shop”, “The square was mutilated! How good it used to be!” “It used to be much nicer. The block is completely superfluous”, “To demolish this misunderstanding -“ Atrium “”, commented the users.

Some users explained that the façade of the Kursk station building was redone in the 1970s, when a modern-style glass extension was built instead. This happened even before the construction of the Atrium, but inside the station itself you can still see its old brick halls. Users noted that they would like to return the old look of the Kursk railway station and remove the “eternally unwashed” glass structure.

