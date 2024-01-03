The little panda from the Moscow Zoo was named Katyusha

Muscovites chose a panda cub, born in the summer at the Moscow Zoo. The baby was given the name Katyusha, about this in her personal blog reported Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The head of the capital said that more than 380 thousand people took part in the voting on the Active Citizen portal. Initially, out of 10 proposed names, three options were in the lead – Masha, Mo Mo (from the first syllable of the word “Moscow”) and Katyusha.