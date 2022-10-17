Leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Alexander Sinenkov on Monday, October 17, told Izvestia about the weather in Moscow this week.

According to the expert, the weather in the capital can be divided into two parts: the first half of the week will be cloudy and rainy, and the second half, starting from Thursday, will be rainless, clear, sunny and will last until Saturday.

“The air temperature today and until Thursday will be within +9 degrees, at night – up to +1. And in the second half of the week the maximum air temperature will be +5…+7 degrees, and at night it will be closer to zero. Atmospheric pressure on Tuesday will be the lowest – 739 mm Hg, and in the second half of the week it will rise to 750-752 mm. The rains will return on Sunday,” Sinenkov said.

Earlier, on October 17, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that the first snowflakes could go along with the rain on Friday, October 21.

Prior to that, on October 15, Vilfand promised a cold snap to the inhabitants of the European part of Russia in the middle of next week. According to him, the air temperature in the daytime will drop to +5 degrees.

On the night of October 12, the first frosts were recorded in the Moscow region. The lowest temperature at 6:00 am was recorded in Pavlovsky Posad.