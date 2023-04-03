Forecaster Vilfand predicted the end of the rains in Moscow on April 5

Significant rains are not expected in Moscow during the current week, however, short-term rains are expected on Monday and Tuesday, April 3 and 4, said Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia. He predicted the end of the rains in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“In the first two days of the week, the pressure will be near normal. This means that cloudy weather with clearings and light rains are predicted – today in the afternoon, at night and tomorrow, but these are short-term light rains, ”the forecaster shared.

From Wednesday, April 5, until the end of the week, according to him, precipitation is not expected. The only exception is Thursday, when it can rain a little.

Temperature

Today, April 3 in the afternoon, the temperature in the capital will rise to 11-13 degrees, predicted Vilfand.

Good weather, 3 degrees above normal Roman Vilfandsynoptic

On the night of Tuesday, the temperature in the capital is expected to be within 5-7 degrees, on the night of Wednesday – 4-5, in the region up to 6. On the afternoon of April 4 and 5, 10-12 degrees are expected. At the same time, from Wednesday the weather will be determined by anticyclonic activity. It will be cloudy, often with clearings.

On Thursday, the change in circulation will bring a cold snap, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru said. So, at night the temperature will be in the range of 2-3 degrees, and during the day it will hardly reach double digits. 7-8 degrees are expected, in the very south of the capital 10 degrees are possible.

“But starting from Friday, since the weather will be anticyclonic, there will be big differences between night and daytime temperatures. At night the temperature will already be from 0 to 5 and even down to minus 1, and during the day, due to the fact that the sun will appear and warm up – 8-13. On Sunday, a couple of degrees higher, and sunny, ”said the forecaster.

The weather is quite comfortable, and the pressure is quite high, the wind is all the time east, northeast Roman Vilfandsynoptic

Earlier, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that Muscovites would expect favorable and warm weather from the beginning of the week without night frosts, but with a small amount of precipitation.

