The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand told Muscovites the date of the beginning of the thaw in the capital. His words convey TASS.

According to the weather forecast, warming will begin in Moscow on Wednesday, December 21. By the end of the day and on the night of December 22, the air temperature will rise to zero degrees. “Thaw will begin, and a long one,” he stated.

So, on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon in the capital is expected from minus 2 to plus 3 degrees, and on Friday – from minus 1 to plus 4 degrees.

Earlier, Roman Vilfand warned of icy conditions and heavy snowfall in the capital region over the weekend.