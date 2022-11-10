The size of the desired salary was named by residents of Moscow in the study of the Rabota.ru service. On average, Muscovites, regardless of profession, would like to earn from 170 thousand rubles. RIA News.

“The highest salary expectations are shown by specialists aged 45 to 55 years old – about 178 thousand rubles, and the lowest for employees from 18 to 25 years old – about 128 thousand rubles,” follows from the results of the study.

Most of all, employees in the sphere of marketing, advertising and PR want to earn in the capital – an average of 217 thousand rubles a month. On the second line are employees of the IT and telecom industry – 208 thousand rubles. On the third – specialists from the field of design and creativity, who would like to earn 191 thousand rubles a month.

Respondents from the sphere of media and journalism would like to have a salary of 183 thousand rubles, and from the sphere of construction and real estate – 180 thousand rubles.

Previously, the highest paid offer in November in Moscow was the vacancy of a surgeon-implantologist with a salary of 500 thousand rubles.