The dates of free parking were announced to Muscovites by the capital’s Deptrans in its Telegram-channel. In honor of the Day of National Unity on November 4 and 5, it will be possible to leave the car for free on all streets of the city.

On Sunday, November 6, free parking will be available everywhere, except for streets with rates of 380 and 450 rubles per hour. Parking with a barrier will remain paid on all days, specified in the department.

“On holidays, there are fewer cars on the roads, and the congestion of the streets is lower than on weekdays. We ask motorists to follow the rules and be careful – this will help to avoid accidents and make traffic even safer for everyone,” said Maxim Liksutov, head of Deptrans.

Motorists have previously been warned about the new road signs. Soon on the streets of the country there will be signs informing about the place of charging cars, as well as a road sign “No buses.”