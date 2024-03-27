Restaurateur Levitsky: residents of the capital are accustomed to good service

Moscow-based restaurateur Dmitry Levitsky (owner of Riesling Boyz, GorBufeta Pelmennaya and Alko-bufeta Shashlychnaya) called the residents of the capital spoiled and accustomed to good service. In this opinion he shared in an interview with Moskvich mag.

“It seems to me that we are a little spoiled in everything, especially in good service,” he said, adding that Moscow is currently ahead of all Russian cities in terms of service. Therefore, it has long been a common thing for Muscovites that you can get everything you want at any time.

Levitsky, who was born in Elektrostal near Moscow, added that the capital, in his understanding, is a living, dynamic and rapidly changing city, which, moreover, is engaged in itself and its self-development. “It seems to me that very few cities in the world could boast of this. Moreover, this is felt at all levels – transport, services, entertainment,” he added.

