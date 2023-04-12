Vice Mayor Rakov: more than 500 couples got married in the historic Cosmos pavilion at VDNKh

Newlyweds in the capital can register their marriage in the historical Cosmos pavilion at VDNKh, where more than 500 couples have already got married and 300 more will soon get married. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Moscow Mayor for Social Development, named the way to hold the “space” ceremony.

On the 60th anniversary of the first manned flight into space in 2021, we opened a marriage registration site in the historic Cosmos pavilion. During this time, more than 500 couples got married there. Newlyweds choose a space ceremony because of its uniqueness – against the backdrop of a huge model of the planet Earth, fantastic pictures are obtained. In addition, it is convenient to combine marriage with a wedding walk around the territory of VDNKh. More than 300 couples will be able to get married in the Cosmos Historical Pavilion in 2023 See also Earthquake in Syria: "There is no time to lose to help the population of this region" Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

She said that solemn ceremonies are held under a 60-meter-high dome, which is the hallmark of the pavilion, but despite its huge size, thanks to its unique design, it seems very light: narrow metal ribs and continuous glazing create a feeling of airiness and do not prevent light from penetrating inside the pavilion.

The newlyweds will marry against the backdrop of the rotating planet Earth. In addition, during the verification of documents, they can hold a wedding photo shoot in the unusual exhibition hall of the pavilion.

“In addition to the Cosmos pavilion for newlyweds in Moscow, there are more than 30 different offsite locations for marriage registration as part of the Moscow Mayor’s New Addresses of Happiness project. Already next week we will open the fifth, anniversary season of the project. As Sergei Sobyanin said earlier, we will open a new location for marriage registration for the young – the Opera House in the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve, and we will also resume ceremonies in the Ostankino TV tower. We plan to open the new season of the project brightly and unusually — with a parade of wedding trams. On five ships that will simultaneously run along the Moscow River, 50 couples will be able to get married,” the Vice Mayor added.

You can apply for marriage in person at the Wedding Palace at VDNKh, My Documents public service centers, as well as at portal of public services or on site mos.ru.

In Moscow, young people can get married in a variety of places – from old estates to skyscrapers. More than 30 venues are available for the newlyweds to choose from, including Moscow City skyscrapers, historical estates, the Cosmos and Moskvarium pavilions at VDNKh, the Mayakovskaya metro station, river buses, and other famous places in the capital. As noted in the social complex of Moscow, their popularity is growing: in 2022 alone, the demand for offsite venues for registering marriages increased by 40 percent, a quarter of solemn marriage ceremonies took place on them. You can select a site at website “New Addresses of Happiness”. There are photos and a detailed description of each site, their location on the map of Moscow, available dates (including beautiful dates), as well as instructions for submitting an application. To get married at a visiting location, no additional costs will be required – you only need to pay a standard state duty, 350 rubles.