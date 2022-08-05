Water from the Asian Ganges River was brought to Moscow for the India Day festival, said RIA News founder of the festival, president of the Indian National Cultural Center SITA Sammy Kotwani. Festive events, including bathing, will be held in the capital’s Dream Island Park from 11 to 14 August.

“We will introduce the Russians to our Kumbh Mela holiday, its culmination is a sacred bath in the Ganges. We made a special pool and added water from the sacred river to it, so that it symbolizes the Ganges,” said Kotwani. The ideologist of the festival added that both he and the entire Indian people wish the Russians good health, especially after the coronavirus pandemic.

India Day will be held in Moscow for the seventh time, for the first time after a two-year break. The festival program includes yoga classes, an Indian bazaar, watching Indian films, a grand procession of a chariot, henna painting, learning Hindi.

In 2022, the holiday is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Russia and India. On this occasion, 75 apple trees will be planted on the territory of the Dream Island.

All events within the India Day Festival will be free of charge.

Earlier, the “sweetest” festival, Moscow Jam, opened in Moscow. It will last in the capital until Sunday, August 7th.