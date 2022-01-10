Muscovites in the group Facebook “North-Eastern Administrative District of Moscow (North-Eastern Administrative District)” argued over a scattering of reagents at the playground.

One of the community members posted a photo showing that ice reagents are scattered on the rubber coating of the children’s town. The woman wrote with indignation that it was categorically impossible to fight the ice in this way, accusing the workers of municipal services of negligence. “The question of the adequacy of the heads and employees of the State Budgetary Institution“ Zhilischnik District Yuzhnoye Medvedkovo ”has not been raised for a long time,” the author of the post complained.

Some Muscovites agreed with the woman’s claims and even called communal workers “criminals” and “murderers”. The subscribers of the public argued their words by the fact that many children develop allergies to the reagents, asthma begins, and some even develop leukemia.

Other followers of the community have defended the utilities. Users noted that workers come to the capital from neighboring countries, they poorly understand instructions from their superiors and the Russian language, so sometimes they make mistakes.

There were also those who supported the initiative to use reagents on the playground, explaining that the rubberized coating becomes covered with ice in subzero temperatures, and this is much more dangerous for children.

Earlier in Moscow, they noticed a platform for dogs strewn with reagents.