About the cost of skis in the USSR argued Muscovites in the group “Moscow – Childhood Memories” of the social network “VKontakte”. The reason for the discussion was a photograph of a child with winter equipment.

“I remember in the sports shop in the late 1960s, skis cost 100 rubles,” wrote one user. Another user objected: “Too many zeros. If only before the monetary reform of 1961. And so – throw away one zero and you will get the cost of Tisa cross-country skis.

Sports goods for children were available to all families in Soviet times, the subscriber of the group noted and complained about the high cost of modern skis. However, the followers told him that even now the goods for winter sports activities are not expensive. “Well, the truth is, children’s skis are now available to every family. Professional ones are another matter, but they have always been expensive, ”the Muscovite wrote.

Previously, the longest ski slopes in Moscow were named. It became known that more than 40 ski walking routes with a total length of 133 kilometers will be rolled in the capital.