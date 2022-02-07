One of the participants Facebook group “In the West of Moscow” reported that they tried to deceive a Muscovite for money due to incorrect price tags in one of the chain grocery stores in the Troparevo-Nikulino area. However, the situation caused a mixed reaction among Muscovites.

The man said that the customer was going to purchase some goods and focused on the price tags in the store. However, when paying at the checkout, she was charged a much larger amount than she expected to spend. They explained that they did not have time to replace the price tags, the author explained.

He also noted that the visitor, knowing the rules, demanded to sell her goods at the price indicated on the trading floor. After half an hour of arguing, the value of the check was counted to her and the money illegally received from her was returned.

“Such stories have been happening more and more lately. In chain grocery stores shamelessly shortchange inattentive buyers. They can include goods that you did not buy in the receipt, ”the author of the topic said, urging Muscovites to be more vigilant and check prices without leaving the checkout.

Opinions in the comments about this story were divided. Some came to the defense of the customer and said that fraud with price tags is happening everywhere. “This is already a long-term practice in Dixy stores”, “This is the same throughout the Perekrestok chain of stores in Moscow. Go to any and make a purchase from 15-20 positions – there will definitely be a price increase, ”the outraged users said.

Others defended the sellers and said that they simply do not have time to change the price tags on goods, since the volume of work in stores is very large. At the same time, they added that usually cashiers punch through goods to visitors at the price indicated by the price tags without any problems.

Earlier, in November last year, a Moscow resident uncovered tricks to deceive customers at a large Pyaterochka grocery store on 1st Aeroportovskaya Street.