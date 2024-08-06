Russian Emergencies Ministry: Thunderstorm with showers expected in Moscow on August 6

In the capital on Tuesday, August 6, short-term rain, in places a downpour, and also a thunderstorm are expected. About this reported in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for Moscow.

According to forecasts, bad weather is expected from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Residents of the capital are advised to be careful, not to take shelter under trees and not to park cars near them.

Motorists in the capital asked observe the speed limit and keep a safe distance on the roads due to the forecast rain. “Be careful while driving: avoid sudden maneuvers and do not be distracted by your phone while driving. Do not leave your car or stand near trees or unstable structures,” the message says.

Earlier, forecaster of the Meteo forecasting center Alexander Ilyin spoke about the weather next week in the capital. According to forecasts, the beginning and end of the coming week will pass without precipitation. On Monday, variable cloudiness will be observed, the air will warm up to 23-25 ​​degrees in the metropolis and to plus 21-26 in the region.

