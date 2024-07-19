Rospotrebnadzor has allowed swimming in Lake Beloye in Moscow

Muscovites are again allowed to swim in the recreation area “Lake Beloye” in the Eastern Administrative District (VAO), reported Rospotrebnadzor.

The water in the lake “meets sanitary requirements in terms of sanitary-chemical, microbiological and parasitological indicators,” the department reported. Thus, Muscovites are currently allowed to swim in four places – on Lake Beloye, as well as in Troparevo in the Southern Administrative District (SAO), Bolshoy Gorodskoy Pond and Chernoye Lake in the Zelenograd Administrative District (ZelAO).

Rospotrebnadzor closed Lake Beloye for swimming the day before, on July 18.

The Golovinsky ponds, Dynamo beach, Left Bank, Bolshoy Sadovy pond in the Northern Administrative District (SAO) and Meshcherskoye Lake in the Western Administrative District (ZAO) remain closed.