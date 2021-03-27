Muscovites highly appreciated the exhibition of the German anatomist Gunther von Hagens “Body Worlds” at VDNKh. About it agency “Moscow” reported in the press service.

More than 11 thousand Muscovites visited the exposition in a week from March 12. Thus, more than 98 percent of visitors spoke positively about the exhibition, another 93 percent declared their readiness to recommend it to friends and family. 897 people took part in the survey.

The opening of the exhibition in the Russian capital was accompanied by scandals. In early March, Muscovites launched a petition demanding the cancellation of the Body Worlds exhibition. They called the exposition a mockery of the bodies and drew attention to the unreasonably low age limit – 12+.

On March 24, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to check the exhibition for the expression of obvious disrespect for society and offending the religious feelings of believers.

Von Hagens invented the method of body plastination, which allows corpses and organs to be preserved by replacing human fluids and fats with plastic. In fact, the guests of the exhibition observe the bodies of dead people, which, with the help of a special type of treatment, are placed in everyday situations, such as playing chess or ballet classes.

The Body Worlds exhibition has existed since the 1990s. At the moment, its permanent part occupies 2.6 thousand square meters. For all the time it was visited by more than 51 million people.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!