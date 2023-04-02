Residents of Moscow in the comments under the publication in TelegramThe Moscow Live channel appreciated the new store that opened on the site of the flagship H&M on Tverskaya Street in the city center. Many praised Gloria Jeans, whose store now operates on the site of the outlet of the outlet of the Swedish brand H&M that left the country.

“I love sales at GJ. I take all the things for almost my children from their birth”, “Surprisingly, in recent years, the quality in GJ has been many times better than the “disposable laundry” from H&M. I don’t catch the hate”, “Children’s things are very cool. Stylish and high quality. This was not the case at H&M”, “T-shirts are mostly rubbish at Gloria, but jeans are of normal quality. Better than H&M,” commented channel subscribers.

Earlier it became known that in place of the closed stores of the H&M brand, which left the Russian market, Finnish department stores “Stockmann” will open in Vegas shopping centers.