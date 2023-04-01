Muscovites gave an assessment to the candid shootings of celebrities. 13 percent of citizens polled by Moslenta called such photo shoots of show business stars “terrible and immoral.”

At the same time, 43 percent of respondents admitted that they view celebrity explicit content with pleasure and do not see anything wrong with it. 38 percent of the study participants said it all depends on how the celebrity looks.

Six percent of the respondents asked the stars of show business to refuse such photos, because children can see them.

Earlier, TV presenter Elena Letuchaya spoke about candid shooting for men’s magazines. The 44-year-old celebrity explained the refusal to shoot without clothes as a desire to save her reputation.