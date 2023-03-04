40 percent of Muscovites admitted that they are embarrassed to get acquainted with the person they like, follows from a survey conducted by Moslenta.

Another 24 percent of respondents noted that they are always ready to “go on the attack”, including all their charm. 20 percent of citizens chose the option “I don’t do anything, because everyone falls in love with me right away.” Nine percent choose a wait-and-see tactic, in which the person they like should be the first to pay attention.

Seven percent of Muscovites chose the option “I’m trying to find a person’s profile on the Internet and write to him there.”

