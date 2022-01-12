Muscovites in the group Facebook “Lomonosov region and surroundings” were touched by the robotic couriers and admitted their desire to stroke them.

A member of the group wrote that a delivery robot brought her parcel from the post office to the entrance and gave it away using a special code. “This is some incredible story. The future is already with us! ” – the woman expressed her admiration.

In the comments, netizens supported the neighbor. “How cute”, “How cool he is! I know it’s not alive, but it seems very cute. If robots decide to take over the world, it will not be difficult for them to get into our trust, ”said enthusiastic Muscovites.

And some even confessed to wanting to stroke the little delivery men on wheels. “For some reason, you are imbued with feelings for them, I want to stroke them, somehow support them in their difficult work”, “Since we live in a house where there is a post office, we come across these creatures every day. My children stroke them when we pass by, ”said the townspeople.

Someone under the post noted that the robots were specially designed to make the devices look like pets and not annoy people. They also stressed that they hope for the decency of the residents of the capital and the safety of the delivery people in the capital.

Earlier, robotic postmen on the streets of Moscow sparked a discussion among Russians.