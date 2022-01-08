In Moscow, a man beat his minor nephew with a hammer, after which he committed suicide, informs REN TV.

It is noted that the 37-year-old Muscovite began to behave inappropriately after having had a coronavirus infection. After dinner with his family in the evening, he took a hammer and went to his nephew’s room. He hit him on the head with a series of blows, which forced him to run away and hide in the bathroom.

As a result, the attacker committed suicide. All the circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

Earlier it became known that the pensioner hacked his own sister and her daughter with an ax because of his unwillingness to give them part of the house inherited from their parents. The murder took place in one of the villages of the Lotoshino urban district in the Moscow region. It is clarified that the elderly man independently made repairs in the house and lived in it for some time. However, soon after the completion of the renovation work, the pensioner’s sister and niece began to claim their part of the living space.