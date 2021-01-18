A resident of Moscow went shopping at the Central Department Store in the center of the capital and lost her Rolex watch, decorated with inserts of gold and diamonds. On Monday, January 18, reports TASS citing a source in law enforcement.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the incident occurred on Sunday, January 17. “A woman born in 1981 while trying on clothes in the TSUM shopping center … left the watch on the ottoman in the store, then left the store, paying for the purchases. When I returned after a while, I did not find the clock, ”the source explained.

As noted, we are talking about the 39-year-old head of the cosmetics company. The lost hours are estimated at approximately 1 million 80 thousand rubles.

The Moscow headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed this information, adding that a check is being carried out on the fact of the incident.

