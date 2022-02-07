A resident of Moscow was injured because of a cat, writes “TVNZ”.

The incident occurred on February 3 in a five-story building in the Tsaritsyno district, where the pensioner lives with his son and his cohabitant. The man decided to release the cat, meowing plaintively and looking out the window, into the street. He opened the window so that the animal could take a walk. He was stopped by his daughter-in-law, who attacked her father-in-law with a knife. She struck him three blows to the head, forearm, hand.

The victim began to bleed heavily and an ambulance was called. After the medical care provided in the hospital, the man refused hospitalization. The police find out all the details of what happened.

Earlier, residents of Noginsk near Moscow sounded the alarm because of the cat and asked for help from the National Guard.