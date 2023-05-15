A Muscovite was robbed by a former lover of his pregnant wife. This is reported Telegram-channel “Caution, Moscow”.

A 25-year-old Russian serving in the NVO zone returned home on vacation to his pregnant wife. Husband and wife quarreled, after which the woman called her ex-boyfriend. He came to visit his ex-girlfriend for a few days.

One evening, a Muscovite and her ex-lover drank alcohol together. The next morning, the woman discovered that her ex had disappeared from the apartment, taking with him a quadrocopter, an electric guitar, a laptop and a backpack with a total value of more than 180 thousand rubles.

The victim asked the kidnapper to return things, but he stopped communicating. The woman and her husband went to the police, the suspect was detained, he admitted his guilt. A criminal case has been initiated under paragraph “c” of part 2 of article 158 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Theft committed with causing significant damage to a citizen”).

Earlier in Moscow, a homeless man robbed his ex-girlfriend. The value of the stolen goods amounted to 215 thousand rubles.