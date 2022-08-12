In Moscow, a woman organized the abduction of her husband who was about to emigrate to the United States

A resident of Moscow was accused of organizing the kidnapping of her husband, who was going to emigrate to the United States. This was announced on Friday, August 12, according to the Telegram channel of the publication. Base.

On June 9, unknown people turned to a certain Mirlan and said that his brother had been kidnapped. When he arrived at the indicated address to discuss the situation, he was tied up, taken to the forest and beaten there, and then taken to one of the Moscow apartments, where they continued to beat him, demanding 1.3 million rubles. The victim was also threatened with a gun.

At the same time, the accomplices released the prisoner’s brother, who had indeed been kidnapped earlier. He immediately contacted the police. A few days later, law enforcement officers released Mirlan. After that, the man suggested that the crime was organized by his wife. She was unhappy with the fact that, at the request of her husband, she took a loan for a million rubles, which he spent.

The police detained the woman. She explained that she only wanted to scare the chosen one, promising her friends 300 thousand rubles for this, but the men decided to act by other methods. A Muscovite faces up to 15 years in prison.