Yury Feklistov, a participant in the Active Citizen project, urged Muscovites not to be afraid to improve the city in an interview with Moslenta.

“I want to call on Muscovites to be more active and write if they don’t like something. Don’t be afraid to apply. The more people write, the more they listen. If you hammer at one point for a long time, you can turn the rock, ”he said.

Feklistov admitted that his son was joking about his desire to change the city for the better. He says: “An active citizen is grief in the family.” Now Yuri wants to change this so that more Muscovites do it and his child says: “An active citizen is happiness in the family.”

